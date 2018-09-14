  1. Home
Chrissy Teigen, Target Team Up for a ‘Cravings’-Inspired Kitchenware Line

Now you can cook just like your fav
Chrissy Teigen Target collection
Target

Everyone wants to live and cook like Chrissy Teigen, but not everyone can afford to have a kitchen stocked with every single piece of cookware possible quite like the cookbook author, mother of two, Twitter pro and all-around likable woman. Or can they? Yes, in a dream come true, the “Lip Sync Battle” host has teamed up with Target to launch her very own line of kitchenware and tabletop decorations.

According to Target, Teigen will launch the Cravings by Chrissy Teigen collection at Target stores nationwide and Target.com on September 30.

The home goods line will be completely packed full of everything you need to eat, drink, cook and entertain like you’re John Legend’s wife. The Cravings by Chrissy Teigen line will include cutlery, glassware, serving platters and bowls, sheet pans, Dutch ovens, knives and more.

Chrissy Teigen Target line

Target

And you don’t have to have a supermodel’s salary to afford to cook like Chrissy, either. The 40-item collection will range in price from $4 (for drinkware) to $140 (for a 12-piece cookware set).

Teigen’s kitchenware at Target is launching in conjunction with her second cookbook, “Cravings: Hungry For More.” The follow-up to her smash hit 2016 recipe collection “Cravings” is due out on September 18. Between the new cookbook, the kitchen goods line and her adorable family, it’s easy to see why the food world loves Chrissy Teigen.

