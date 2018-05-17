Congratulations to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend! The celebrity power couple has officially welcomed their second child and first baby boy to the world. The bestselling Cravings cookbook author — whose sequel releases in September — announced the delivery via Twitter, where she wrote: “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” followed by smiley faces and baby bottle emojis.

Somebody’s herrrrrrre! 🍼🤗🍼🤗 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 17, 2018

Tons of fans poured into the comment section with well wishes for Teigen and Legend, who are also parents to adorable 2-year-old Luna Simone.

“I knew Twitter got too quiet! Congrats!!” @beardownbirdie joked.

I knew twitter got too quiet! Congrats!! — evie (@beardownbirdie) May 17, 2018

“I hope the taco truck is on standby outside the hospital! Felicidades!” @Astrid_NV wrote. Teigen once dipped out on the Oscars for tacos from Mariscos Jalisco, which was featured on David Chang’s Netflix show, Ugly Delicious.

I hope the taco truck is on stand by outside the hospital! Felicidades! 💜 pic.twitter.com/BKjHA0P2GH — Astrid Silva (@Astrid_NV) May 17, 2018

The happy parents did not share further details about their newest addition, but during her second pregnancy, which was announced in November, Teigen told The Daily Meal she often ponders food-related names for her children.

“I think they’re just the sweetest names, and of course my mom is Pepper, so I have to live up to that,” the 32-year-old said in March. While we’re sure she has the perfect name figured out, Teigen admits she’s still learning how to be the very best mom she can possibly be to baby Luna and her brother.

“I still hit up other people for advice all the time, especially with two kids,” the Lip Sync Battle co-host told The Cut in April. “That’s something I’m really curious about right now — how to deal with your first when you have a second coming along, especially when they’re so young.”

But it looks like this mom will have plenty of help. In January, she told Entertainment Tonight that Luna had begun preparing for the arrival of her little brother.

“She is so excited. Actually, she’s got her little baby doll now that she’s been really taking care of,” she told the outlet.

The birth announcement of Baby No. 2 comes just over a week after Teigen tweeted, “Happy pregnant Chrissy is gone. Meet OVER IT Chrissy. Wanna hold my boy let’s do thisssssss.” Now, the former Sports Illustrated model can eat deli sandwiches again — something she missed during her pregnancy, but couldn’t eat.