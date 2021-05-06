Easy to make and always delicious, eggplant rollatini makes a great appetizer or main dish to enjoy any time of the week. Tender slices of eggplant are lightly breaded, stuffed with ricotta cheese and pignoli nuts, then topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella.
This recipe is by Marco Rodrigues, chef and owner of Café Vico in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup all-purpose flour, for dredging
- 3 large eggs
- 1 medium eggplant, peeled and sliced 1/2-inch lengthwise
- 1/4 Cup olive oil, plus more if needed
- 2 Cups ricotta cheese
- 1 Tablespoon grated Parmesan
- 1 Tablespoon diced roasted red peppers
- 1 Teaspoon chopped roasted pignoli nuts
- 1 Teaspoon chopped fresh parsley
- 4 thin slices mozzarella cheese
- 1 Cup marinara sauce
- Kosher salt and black pepper, to taste
Directions
Step 1: To a shallow bowl, add 1 cup all-purpose flour. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Step 2: Using another shallow bowl, beat 3 large eggs, seasoned with salt and pepper to taste. Dip eggplant slices in flour, shaking off excess. Dip in egg to cover, allowing excess to drip off.
Step 3: Using a large saute pan over medium high heat, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil. Saute eggplant slices on both sides until golden brown. Transfer to a paper towel to drain and cool. Repeat process with remaining oil and eggplant.
Step 4: Preheat oven to 350 F. Using a medium bowl, combine 2 cups ricotta cheese, 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan, 1 tablespoon diced roasted red peppers, 1 teaspoon chopped roasted pignoli nuts and 1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Step 5: In the bottom of an oven-proof pan or casserole dish, spread 1/4 cup marinara sauce. Divide cheese mixture between the eggplant slices, placing a spoonful on one end of the slice and roll to seal. Place eggplant rollatini seam side down in the baking dish.
Step 6: Top with 4 thin slices of mozzarella cheese and the remaining marinara sauce. Bake until heated through, about 10 minutes.