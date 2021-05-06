Step 1: To a shallow bowl, add 1 cup all-purpose flour. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 2: Using another shallow bowl, beat 3 large eggs, seasoned with salt and pepper to taste. Dip eggplant slices in flour, shaking off excess. Dip in egg to cover, allowing excess to drip off.

Step 3: Using a large saute pan over medium high heat, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil. Saute eggplant slices on both sides until golden brown. Transfer to a paper towel to drain and cool. Repeat process with remaining oil and eggplant.

Step 4: Preheat oven to 350 F. Using a medium bowl, combine 2 cups ricotta cheese, 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan, 1 tablespoon diced roasted red peppers, 1 teaspoon chopped roasted pignoli nuts and 1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 5: In the bottom of an oven-proof pan or casserole dish, spread 1/4 cup marinara sauce. Divide cheese mixture between the eggplant slices, placing a spoonful on one end of the slice and roll to seal. Place eggplant rollatini seam side down in the baking dish.

Step 6: Top with 4 thin slices of mozzarella cheese and the remaining marinara sauce. Bake until heated through, about 10 minutes.