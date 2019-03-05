Some people travel to new places strictly for the scenery, while others set their sights on excellent eats. If you are part of the latter group, you’ll be elated to know that Yelp has curated a list of top destinations in the U.S. for food lovers, and the results prove that the West Coast is the best coast.

San Francisco, California, nabbed the No. 1 spot as the best destination for foodies. According to the site, the city’s highest-rated restaurants are Michelin-starred restaurants Liholiho Yacht Club and Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, which has also been consistently ranked as one of our 101 best pizzerias in America. The City by the Bay also received accolades for diverse cuisine — a big factor taken into consideration by the data team that put this list together.

Seperately, San Francisco nabbed 13 spots on The Daily Meal’s 101 best restaurants in America. State Bird Provisions, Mission Chinese, Nopa, Delfina, Zuni Cafe, Cotogna, Angler, Gary Danko, Coi, Saison, Benu, Quince and Atelier Crenn all received the honor.



Yelp / Allister D. Margherita pizza from Tony’s Pizza Napoletana.

When Yelp created its list for 2019, researchers compared new restaurants, ratings, reviews, percentage of food photos and cuisine diversity (as previously mentioned) to figure out where Yelpers love eating right now, and the results are pretty surprising.



Yelp / Liholiho Yacht Club The apple pie at Liholiho Yacht Club.

Second place went to St. Louis, Missouri, for its “to-die-for eateries” including the s’mores French toast at Half and Half and the gaucho steak at Olive + Oak. Honolulu, Hawaii, took third place because, being a tropical location and all, it’s the best place in the country for fresh fruits and seafood. Yelpers love TsuruTonTan Udon Noodle Brasserie, Odori-ko and Ka’llkena.



Yelp / Allen L. The Sea and Truffle Roll at

In fourth place is Plano, Texas, followed by San Diego, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Richmond, Virginia; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; and Austin, Texas. This ranking of metro areas is great and all, but where is New York City? Chicago? In our opinion, this seems like a major oversight. That’s why we put together a list of the 50 best foodie towns in America.