Here's What the World's Largest Chick-fil-A Looks Like

A five-story Chick-fil-A opened in New York City on March 29. At more than 12,000 square feet, the new location in lower Manhattan is the largest the chicken chain has ever built. The sizable building can seat up to 140 people and even has a rooftop terrace. Owner and operator Luke Cook is a downtown resident and has been working with Chick-fil-A as either a team member or franchisee for over 10 years.

The Chick-fil-A at Fulton Street is taller than it is wide (15 feet wide, to be exact), so designers employed floor-to-ceiling windows on each level and a skylight above the staircase to allow the most natural lighting and create an illusion of extra space. This design element was included because of the building’s location at the center of a dark city block.



The new FiDi spot features two floors for kitchen space and three levels for guests, including a semi-private multi-purpose room expected to be utilized for group meetings. Customers visiting the rooftop terrace — which is only open during warm-weather months — will experience “unimpeded” views of the World Trade Center’s Freedom Tower. Consumers can visit the restaurant at 144 Fulton Street on Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

