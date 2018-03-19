Chick-fil-A Cashier Returns Forgotten $3 Change Weeks Later

A Texas Chick-fil-A cashier saved the change a customer left behind for nearly a month before he was able to return it. Marcus Henderson saved the $3 that Chick-fil-A customer Danny Cadra left behind at the drive-thru window for weeks, bringing the money to work in an envelope every day until Cadra returned.

“I’m supposed to keep this and give it back to him. I knew he was a regular, I was going to see him again eventually,” Henderson told local news KLBK. “It was basically a part of my uniform. It was my name tag, my hat, my apron and I just put it in my back pocket, just in case today might be the day where I see him.”

Henderson’s intuition that Cadra would return was correct. When the customer came back, he was completely blown away by the kind gesture. “It was like $3 and some change, and I never would have missed it,” said Cadra told KLBK. “What a breath of fresh air. It meant that much to him, so it meant even that much more to me.”

The small act of kindness set the pace for Henderson and Cadra to break the server-customer barrier and form a relationship. ABC 7 reported that the two have even become friends.

The Daily Meal has reached out to Chick-fil-A about the act of kindness from their team member.

