Have you ever been this desperate for a deal? A Georgia woman allegedly impersonated a federal law enforcement officer to managers at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in an attempt to get a discount on her meal.

According to Atlanta TV station WXIA, Tara Marie Solem of Marietta first attempted to convince a drive-thru employee to give her a discount on her meal by saying that she was a federal agent. She then went inside and told managers that she was an undercover agent and showed them a silver badge.

“She stated that she was undercover and that for them asking her to be in uniform would blow her cover and [possibly] get her killed,” the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the arrest warrant citing.

After managers refused to believe her, Solem called Chick-fil-A’s corporate offices to complain and claimed that she was an agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. The entire confrontation escalated with Solem cursing in front of customers and employees calling the police.

Solem was arrested and later charged with impersonating an officer and disorderly conduct. Though the incident occurred in July, Solem was indicted on February 15. According to local channel WMAZ, she has also been banned from ever returning to that Chick-fil-A location.

