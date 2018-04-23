Why Are So Many Crimes Committed at Waffle Houses?

Every week, it seems like we hear reports of a crime being committed at a Waffle House. And it’s true: A Nashville-area Waffle House saw a mass shooting over the weekend, and quick scan of Google News reveals a Lawrence, Indiana, Waffle House robbed four times in three months; a fatal shooting at a Waffle House in New Albany, Indiana; shots fired at a Waffle House near Charlotte; a Waffle House robbery in Camden, Delaware; a woman shot at a Waffle House in Oklahoma City; a woman who grabbed money from the register at a Hermitage, Tennesse, Waffle House; a beating at a Waffle House in North Little Rock, Arkansas; and the murder of a waitress at a Waffle House in Biloxi, Mississippi. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. So what gives? Why does Waffle House appear to be a hotbed of criminal activity?

There are a few factors at play here. One, there are many Waffle House locations in cities and neighborhoods that historically have high crime rates. Two, Waffle House is open 24 hours a day, and if anyone’s ever been to an all-night diner at 3 a.m., you probably know that some unsavory characters can come out at night. Three, in many places, Waffle House is the only restaurant open around the clock, so it’s bound to attract some misfits. It’s also inexpensive and open to all.

But it’s also important to keep in mind that this is a problem that faces the entire 24-hour diner industry, not just Waffle Houses. “It’s not that more of these stories happen at Waffle Houses," Kelly Thrasher, a spokesperson for the chain, told Minyanville. “It’s just getting more attention when it happens at a Waffle House.”

Fast-food restaurants and casual sit-down chains are no strangers to crime, of course. It seems like every week we learn about a violent event of some sort at a chain (like an IHOP waiter using martial arts to fight off a robber), but major incidents like this shooting are still very rare. Infamous fast-food related crimes from the past include Paul Dennis Reid killing three employees of a Nashville McDonald's in 1997, James Oliver Huberty killing 21 and injuring 19 others in a California McDonald's in 1984, John Taylor killing five Wendy's workers in New York City in 2000, and Juan Luna and James Degorski killing seven employees of an Illinois Brown's Chicken in 1993.

We've reached out to Waffle House for comment and will update if we hear back.

