According to NBC, witnesses said a man who was naked except for a green jacket got out of a car in the parking lot of a Waffle House in Antioch, a suburb about 12 miles from downtown Nashville, at around 3:23 a.m. on Sunday, April 22. He allegedly shot two people outside the restaurant with what Metro Nashville Police Department Spokesman Don Aaron called an “assault-type rifle,” killing them both.

Investigation on going at the Waffle House. Scene being processed by MNPD experts. This is the rifle used by the gunman. pic.twitter.com/lihhRImHQN — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

Then the shooter allegedly walked into the restaurant and opened fire, killing one person and injuring three others, one of whom later died at the hospital.

According to The Tennessean, the shooting stopped when 29-year-old Waffle House customer James Shaw Jr. rushed the shooter, tackled him, and wrestled the gun away. According to police, the gunman allegedly paused and looked down at his rifle for a moment, and Shaw took advantage of the pause in the shooting and ran at the suspect.

HERO: James Shaw Jr., 29, shows injuries he received when he stopped a gunman from continuing to fire in a Nashville Waffle House. 4 people were killed. - Tennessean pic.twitter.com/9souVEEt1N — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 22, 2018

Shaw was reportedly able to wrestle the gun away from the shooter and threw it behind the counter, and at that point the suspect reportedly ran away. Shaw suffered minor injuries, but none of them were reportedly life-threatening.

"He is the hero here, and no doubt he saved many lives by wrestling the gun away and then tossing it over the counter,” Aaron said.

The suspect ran away on foot, and he was reportedly completely naked except for the green jacket, which police say was full of ammunition cartridges. The suspect threw the jacket away when he fled.

BREAKING: Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in Waffle House shooting. Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him. Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately. pic.twitter.com/duoWCo5fC0 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

Police are looking for 29-year-old Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois, in connection with the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.