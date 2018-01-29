Shake Shack Offers New B-52s-Inspired Shake

Shake Shack is launching its new B-52s-inspired shake on February 9. The new Love Shack Shake is a strawberry blonde milkshake topped with whipped cream and glitter sprinkles. For every Love Shack Shake sold, Shake Shack will donate $2 to Canine Companions for Independence, a non-profit providing highly trained assistance dogs and a lifetime of support free of charge to people with disabilities.

Celebrate Special February Dates with Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

Head over to Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken in downtown LA for a month of celebrations. For Valentine’s Day with a dozen mini doughnuts; the Winter Olympics with Astro’s Winter Olympics USA Doughnut, a patriotic vanilla glazed doughnut with raspberry drizzle, blueberries and USA piped in chocolate and celebrate the Oscars with their Red Carpet Doughnut, a red carpet doughnut with a gold and glittery outside.

Jane Q’s $700 Dessert

Hollywood eatery Jane Q has introduced a Golden Apple dessert with a $700 price tag. The locally sourced jumbo apple is cored, filled with rich white chocolate ganache, coated in salted caramel, and enveloped in gold leaf. It is served with an heirloom silver Laguiole knife and fork set and accompanied by a pour of Louis XIII cognac.

The London West Hollywood is Now Offering Afternoon Tea

The London in WeHo is partnering with the Rare Tea Company to offer a new afternoon tea featuring specialty teas, traditional tea sandwiches, scones and a selection of sweets. Afternoon tea is offered daily from 2 to 4 p.m.

mar’sel at Terranea Serving Five-Course Black Truffle Tasting Menu

For the month of February, mar’sel at Terranea resort will be serving a five-course black truffle tasting menu showcasing black truffles from Burgundy, $225 per person.

Salt & Straw to Offer Special Valentine’s Ice Cream Flavors

Salt & Straw will offer some special Valentine’s Day-inspired ice cream flavors in February including 24 Blackbirds’ lavender truffle, Milla’s chocolate hazelnut praline, and Ococoa’s whiskey caramel truffle.

Hayato in DTLA Opens for Lunch

Hayato in downtown LA has opened for lunch, offering boutique bento boxes with 16 unique compartments. Twenty boxes are offered each day at $46.

Burgerim Opens on Melrose

Burgerim, a new fast-casual concept, has opened on Melrose Avenue. Burgerim serves customizable mini-burgers offering different choices for patties and toppings.

Chef’s Not Here Opens in West Hollywood

Chef’s Not Here, a new all-tapas restaurant, has opened in WeHo. The indoor-outdoor space seats 42 and offers a wide variety of pastas and salads.

Tea for Two

Tea Forte’s 20 handcrafted pyramid tea infusers are great gifts for Valentine’s Day. The new Chakra collection encourages well-being and mental clarity, the Dolce Vita collection includes naturally sweet dessert teas, and the Noir collection features organic black teas, $34 each.

Tealeaves has created a Tender Loving Care gift set, a perfect Valentine’s gift. The set includes a tin of organic vanilla rooibos tea, a pouch of organic health and well-being green tea, and a stainless-steel infuser, $46.95.

Chocolates for Your Sweetheart

Ethel M is offering a Galentine’s Day box for your best gal pal. The four-piece box comes as a set of two so you can keep one and give one to your bestie. Their traditional chocolates are available in a new classic plush satin heart box for your sweetheart.

La Maison du Chocolates’ new nine-piece chocolate box sets the stage for a trip to Paris, depicting the City of Lights in a variety of fragrances and flavors including orange and dark chocolate; mango gelee, vanilla and jasmine flowers; lemon and honey and ginger; and lemon with dark almond praline.

Theo Chocolates Love is Love eight-piece confection collection provides a variety of delicious chocolates in a pretty red box. Its new Casanova caramel collection is a great choice for anyone who craves unconventional caramels and includes lemon verbena, lavender jalapeno, ginger rose, and honey saffron.

Valerie Confections is offering a special Valentine’s Pie filled with rhubarb, strawberry, and rose as well as a selection of her “Hearts & Arrows,” black and blush chocolates in a Valentine’s Day bar, heart box, or arrow box.

See’s Candies is offering a variety of options for the sweet tooth in your life, including Scotchmallow Hearts with buttery caramel and honey marshmallow, coated in rich dark chocolate; dark chocolate raspberry heart with raspberry buttercream and decadent dark chocolate; milk chocolate Bordeaux heart with brown sugar soft center in See’s classic milk chocolate; assorted chocolates box with See’s favorites, and its sweet indulgence heart filled with two pounds of See’s milk and dark chocolates. See’s also has bags of hot and sour heart candies and strawberry and dark chocolate truffle hearts.

