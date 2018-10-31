What's Happening Los Angeles: November Food News

Sofitel Beverly Hills Hosts Thanksgiving Dining with New Dishes from Cattle & Claw

Sofitel Beverly Hills will offer traditional turkey as well as salmon, prime rib and dishes from their Cattle & Claw menu this Thanksgiving. Dining options range from noon to 8 pm on Thursday, November 22. Prices are $65 for adults, $30 for kids 12 and under. Call 310.770.1654 for reservations.

K + M Chocolates Launches New Holiday Flavors

Chef Thomas Keller and olive oil maker Armando Manni have added new chocolate bar flavors to their K + M Collection. New flavors include milk chocolate cocoa nibs, milk winter spice and dark peppermint. They also are offering a holiday four pack of bars for $49.95, visit www.kellermannichocolate.com.

Westin Mission Hills Offers Dinner, Balloon Glow and Big Bad Voodoo Daddy Concert

The Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa has added Big Bad Voodoo Daddy to their list of artists performing at the resort this fall. On November 16, the concert will coincide as part of the Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival. Proceeds benefit the American Heart Association and dinners can also be included. Prices range from $40 to $120, go to www.hotairballonfest.com.

JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa Opens New T + T Innovation Kitchen

The T + T Innovation Kitchen has opened at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort. The menu will change seasonally and include dishes not found on the property’s other restaurant menus.

Atrium Opens in Los Feliz

Atrium, which incorporates Vietnamese, Hispanic, Asian and Middle Eastern influences into Chef Hunter Pritchett’s dishes, has opened in Los Feliz.

Severance Launces New Weekend Brunch

Severance, an interactive wine and sherry cocktail bar, is launching brunch on November 3rd including a special luau and roasted pig menu on Saturday. Brunch hours are noon to 3 pm.

Contadina Tomatoes Launches The Cherry Bombe 100

Contadina Tomatoes, in honor of their 100-year anniversary, is helping launch the Cherry Bombe 100, an inaugural list of 100 women who are making unique contributions in the food industry. Visit https://cherrybombe.com/cherrybombe100 to view the list.

Jean-Georges Beverly Hills Launches Holiday Menus

Jean-Georges Beverly Hills, the signature restaurant inside the Waldorf Beverly Hills, is offering Thanksgiving Dinner including a variety of dishes, sides and desserts for $135 per guest, $65 per child. The restaurant is also offering Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve special menus.

Diddy + Ciroc Vodka Launch Ciroc Black Raspberry

Just in time for fall and winter cocktails, Diddy + Ciroc Vodka have released their new Ciroc Black Raspberry limited edition flavor. Order at www.reservebar.com/ciroc-black-raspberry.

Burgerim Launches New 1/3 Pound Burger

Burgerim, the fast casual gourmet burger chain has launched a new 1/3 pound burger. The burger can be customized to one of the chain’s signature burger styles.

First Los Angeles Coffee Festival on November 9 – 11

From November 9 to 11, the first Los Angeles Coffee Festival will be held at The Magic Box @ The Reef. The event includes all things coffee as well as food, cocktails, live music and art. Tickets on sale at https://www.la-coffeefestival.com/

Protein & Probiotics Hot Oatmeal

thinkThin, makers of protein rich food, have launched their first hot probiotics oatmeal. It’s gluten free and comes in cinnamon almond, maple pecan and blueberry harvest flavors.

Loews Launches Pop Up Bellhop Bar

Loews Santa Monica and Hollywood hotels have launched their new Bellhop Bar for the holidays. Serving handcrafted cocktails, the bars allow guests to choose from local, pre-batched libations as well as wine from 5 to 7 daily.

Old Forester Launces 1910 Old Fine Whisky

Old Forester, the first bottled bourbon and the only bourbon sold before, during and after Prohibition by the same family, has released 1910 Old Fine Whisky, the final installment joining 1870 Original Batch, 1897 Bottled in Bond and 1920 Prohibition Style whiskeys.

Canter’s Deli Opens in Pasadena

Canter’s Deli, the landmark Jewish style deli has joined Kitchen United’s Pasadena location to offer sandwiches, baked goods and other items in Pasadena.

Tocayo Organica Opens in Beverly Center

The newest location of Tocayo Organica has opened in the reimagined Beverly Center. The fresh casual concept offers a vegan first approach to salads, tacos, bowls and burritos.

TAZO Tea Launches Adult Camp

Camp TAZO, a new one of a kind immersive camp experience for adults, has launched in collaboration with TAZO Teas and drag queen Alyssa Edwards. The Camp is offering a full schedule of classic camp activities inspiring participants to get out of their comfort zones.

Nerano Offers Spaghetti Sundays

Beverly Hills Nerano restaurant has launched their spaghetti Sundays special. Guests can choose a spaghetti with any sauce and a wine carafe for two.

Castaway Opens The Green Room

The Castaway restaurant in Burbank will open their new lounge and cocktail concept The Green Room on November 8. Housed within the Castaway restaurant, The Green Room will offer cocktails and elevated bar bites.

Katsuya Offers Kings XXIII Roll

Katsuya LA restaurants are celebrating the arrival of LeBron James with their King XXIII roll made with king crab, A4 Wagyu beef, truffle butter and uni and caviar. A portion of all proceeds will go to the Lebron James Family Foundation.

Lemonade Launces New Seasonal Menu

Lemonade, the California fast casual concept, has launched a new menu full of delicious fall dishes including Israeli couscous, a roasted turkey sandwich and honey roasted carrots. They also have new beverage choices including lavender elderflower and maple lemonades and an Orangesickle FROZade.

Bulletproof Coffee Launches New Flavors

Bulletproof Coffee, packed with protein, butter and no sugar, has launched two new flavors. Available nationwide at grocery stores and at www.bulletproof.com, are vanilla latte + collagen protein and dark chocolate + collagen protein.

Nespresso Launches New Limited Edition Festive Collection

Beginning November 7, Nespresso, in partnership with interior designer India Mahdavi, is celebrating the festive season by launching its Parisian Gourmandise inspired Limited Edition festive collection which includes variations coffees and stunning accessories. Flavors center on the traditional flavors of Parisian patisseries including macarons, madeleines and pralines.