What's Happening Los Angeles: New Openings and Menus

Tickets for Bon Appétit’s Vegas Uncork’d Now on Sale

Tickets for the biggest West Coast food event, Vegas Uncork’d by Bon Appétit from May 9-12 are now on sale at www.vegasuncorked.com.

Audrey Restaurant Opens at the LA Hammer Museum in Westwood

Audrey at the Hammer has opened in Westwood’s Hammer Museum and offers dishes with a contemporary Southern California feel.

Intelligentsia Coffee Opens In Hollywood

Intelligentsia Coffee has opened it’s 4th California coffeebar in Hollywood. Offering Intelligentsia’s coffees, sparkling teas, nitro cold coffee as well as baked goods and sandwiches, the new coffeebar is open from 6:30 am to 7:30 daily.

Pure Leaf Announces New Herbal Ice Teas

Pure Leaf Herbal Iced Teas has launched new Mango, Peach and Cherry Hibiscus flavors, all with no artificial sweeteners and no caffeine.

Institute of Culinary Education’s (ICE) New Schedule of Classes

Pasadena’s Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) has just released their new schedule of recreational classes, available at : https://www.ice.edu/losangeles/continuing-ed/recreational-classes.

Fanta Unveils New Wild Cherry Flavor

Fanta has just released a new Wild Cherry beverage, available in cans and 20 ounce and 2 liter bottles.

Natural Products ExpoWest March 5-9 in Anaheim

Natural Products ExpoWest, Trade Show featuring natural and organic products will be held from March 5-9 in Anaheim, tickets at www.expowest.com.

Katsuya Launches New Vegan Friendly Dishes

Katsuya restaurants has expanded their robata selection and put new twists on old classics. Their signature dishes are all still on the menu, but now Katsuya is offering a large variety of vegan and vegetarian dishes.

Chef Phillip Frankland Lee’s The Silver Bough is Open in Montecito

Top Chef alum Chef Phillip Frankland Lee has opened the very upscale The Silver Bough at the historic Montecito Inn in Santa Barbara. Open Thursday – Sunday evenings, the restaurant offers a set 17 course tasting menu for eight guests at $550 per person. Tickets can be purchased at www.silverboughmontecito.com.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Casey’s Irish Pub

Downtown LA’s Casey’s Irish Pub will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an all day street festival featuring Irish whiskey and beer, a DJ and dancing, Casey’s Pub will open at 6 am on Sunday, March 17 and the festival will begin at 11 am, $20 per person.

Celebrate Fat Tuesday at Preux & Proper

Head to downtown LA to Preux & Proper to celebrate Fat Tuesday on March 5 from 4 to 10 pm. Enjoy Southern dishes and signature cocktails.

Tacos 1986 Launches Tuesday Taco Pop Up at SBE’s Doheny Room

Tacos 1986, the Tijuana-style taco stand, is now open at sbe’s Doheny Room every Tuesday night from 7 pm to midnight. Enjoy tacos, quesadillas, mulitas, specialty cocktails and a DJ.

Comvita Launches Apple Cider Vinegar with Manuka Honey

Comvita has launched a new apple cider vinegar which includes their famous Mauka Honey. The new vinegar is made with non-GMO Honeycrisp apples from New Zealand orchards and Manuka Honey which sweetens and smooths the taste.

Bacaro LA Reopens As Bacari West LA

After 11 years as Bacaro LA, the downtown bar has reopened as Bacari West LA with a new design and new menu items.

Friday Night Flights Launches at Grand Central Market

Grand Central Market has launched Friday Night Flights from noon to 10 pm every Friday evening. Take a ride on the historic Angels Flight Railway in downtown LA followed by drinks and light bites from DTLA Cheese, Golden Road Brewery, Horse Thief BBQ and The Oyster Gourmet, $15 per ticket.

Spindrift Sparkling Water Launches New Lime Flavor and #NoLimeEmoji Campaign

Spindrift Sparkling Water has launched it’s 10th flavor, lime, and has launched a campaign benefiting the Whole Kids Foundation. As there is currently no lime emoji, Spindrift began their Why #nolimeemoji campaign and is donating $1 for every Instagram or Twitter post at #NoLimeEmoji to Whole Kids Foundation up to the end of March.

Zonin Prosecco Offers Prosecco Cocktail Recipes

Spring is the perfect time for prosecco and Zonin Prosecco has added cocktail recipes that incorporate prosecco on their website at www.zoninprosecco.com.