What’s Happening Los Angeles: A Month of Events

Flemings Hosts Riboli Family Estate Wine Dinner

Flemings Pasadena is hosting a five-course dinner featuring six wines from Riboli Family Wine Estates on Sunday June 10 at 6:30 pm. Tickets are $75, to reserve call 626-639-0490.

Ocean Prime Beverly Hills Participates in Negroni Week and Launches Summer Rosé Specials

Ocean Prime Beverly Hills is donating $1 from each Negroni to Inspire Autistic Minds during Negroni Week from June 4 to 10. Additionally, the restaurant is offering a special selection of rosés by the glass from Mondays to Thursdays, 4 to 8 p.m.

Gabi James Launches Weekend Brunch in Redondo Beach

Gabi James, a new Spanish- and French-inspired restaurant in Redondo Beach, is now serving weekend brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Taste of Israel at Skirball Center

On June 7, West LA’s Skirball Center will host Taste of Israel, a black tie event featuring 20 chefs and 20 winemakers. Tickets are $360 and are on sale now.

Jinya Opens in Downtown

Jinya Ramen Bar has opened in downtown LA. The fifth LA location boasts an extensive sake menu of more than 100 rare and limited edition bottles.

The Bazaar by José Andrés Launches Bazaar Bar Flights

The Bazaar by José Andrés has launched Bazaar Bar Flights at Bar Centro in the SLS Beverly Hills Hotel. The $55 tasting takes one hour and features six special cocktails.

Roadhouse Brewing Co. Offers New Beers

Roadhouse Brewing Co. launched new summer canned beers including Trout Whistle American Pale Ale, Family Vacation American Blond Ale and Siren Song Belgian Style Imperial Ale.

The Polo Lounge Debuts New Bloody Mary Brunch Menu

The Polo Lounge in the Beverly Hills Hotel has a new Bloody Mary brunch menu. Available on Saturdays and Sundays, guests can choose from a variety of custom made Bloody Marys.

Starbucks Launches a New Lunch Menu

Beginning June 5, select Starbucks across LA will be offering a new lunch menu featuring grab and go sandwiches, salads and sides. LA is only one of five cities to debut the new menu.

NIXO Offering Soft Shell Crab Quesadilla

At downtown’s Nixo, Chef Ben Diaz is cooking up a giant soft shell crab quesadilla through the end of June.

Sofitel Los Angeles Hosts Pop Up Cattle & Claw

The Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills has launched Cattle & Claw, a new burger and lobster pop-up.

Ketel One Launches Limited Edition Arnold Palmer Bottle

Ketel One is now offering a limited edition bottle featuring golfer Arnold Palmer. The bottle sells for $24.99

SweeTARTS Launches Tangy Strawberry Soft & Chewy Ropes

SweeTARTS has launched its new tangy strawberry soft and chewy ropes just in time for summer. Made with no artificial colors, the new chewy sweet treats are available in retail stores nationwide.