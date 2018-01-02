What’s Happening Los Angeles: January 2018

Sea Salt Poké Opens in WeHo

Sea Salt Poké, a new indoor /outdoor rooftop eatery serving Hawaiian poké and build-your-own seafood bowls, has opened in West Hollywood. Executive chef and owner Russel Rassallat created his own sauces, infused his own sea salts, and developed unique toppings for a variety of delicious options.

dineLA Offers Special Menus and Prices at 300 LA Restaurants

dineLA will be bringing specially priced lunch and dinner menus from 300 restaurants in LA from January 12 to 26. The event has partnered with American Express to create special dinner menus at the city’s finest eateries for a set price of $95. Go online for reservations and a list of participating restaurants.

Inko Nito Opens in Arts District

Casual Japanese restaurant Inko Nito has opened in LA’s Arts District. The new concept serves unconventional contemporary robatayaki. The menu includes salads, Nigaki, hot dishes and robata meat, fish and vegetables.

Dog Haus Teams with Celeb Chefs to Benefit No Kid Hungry

Dog Haus is helping fight childhood hunger by launching a yearlong chef series in partnership with No Kid Hungry in January. The collaboration begins with chef Bruce Kalman’s “Porchetta Bout It” porchetta sausage and chef Brooke Williamson’s “Salty Malty” caramel budino shake.

Brennan’s Reopens in Marina Del Rey

Brennan’s, the iconic pub in Marina Del Rey, has reopened after a remodel. Diners can still visit the 45-year-old bar’s famous turtles in their new updated living space, as well as enjoy a new menu and cocktails. The 2,500-square-foot area now has a large colorful patio, marble bar tops, a double-sided beer display and two huge olive trees.

London West Hollywood Unveils New London Bar and Revamped Boxwood Restaurant

As part of its 10-year anniversary celebration, the London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills has debuted its $11 million redesign of its Boxwood restaurant and new London Bar. The new design includes a huge skylight, suspended lanterns, and an island bar.

Bar Toscana Introduces New Winter Cocktails

Brentwood’s Bar Toscana has created four new winter cocktails. They include the Hot BuBu with Armagnac, orange juice, star anise, cinnamon and honey; Mulled Win-O, a winter spiced red wine; Elf on the Shelf with bourbon, eggnog foam and amaretto and Whiskey, Tango Cyrano with Armagnac, amaro and pink guava.

See’s Candies Launches Valentine’s Day Offerings Beginning January 16

Starting January 16, See’s Candies will offer a huge variety of Valentine’s Day sweets your sweetie with a sweet tooth. Selections include scotchmellow, dark chocolate raspberry, and Bordeaux hearts and a huge sweet indulgence heart filled with two pounds of milk and dark chocolates.