Institute of Culinary Education Los Angeles Hosts Taste of Korea Workshop

On January 8, the Institute of Culinary Education Los Angeles in Pasadena will host three one-hour cooking demos celebrating Korean cuisine from 1 to 4:30 pm. Attendance is free, register at 888.718.CHEF.

Crustacean Launces Nightcap Experience

The recently remodeled Crustacean in Beverly Hills has launched a new nightcap experience available Tuesdays through Sundays beginning at 9 pm until midnight. The new nightcap cocktails include Between Our Sheets with cognac, Benedictine Curacao and lemon; The Great Alexander with brandy, vanilla liqueur, syrup and cream; Heavy Hanky Panky with gin, Carpano Antica, Fernet Branca and lemon oil and CBH Confidential with bourbon, lemon, syrup and a red wine reduction.

Ming River Baijiu Lands in LA

The Asian Baijiu has landed in Los Angeles. The sorghum based Ming River Baijiu has a nose of green apple peel, tropical fruit and ripe cheese and is available at Redbird, The Ace Hotel, Faith and Flower as well as other LA eateries.

Hotel Shangri-La Launches Wednesday Night Steak Nights

Santa Monica’s Hotel Shangri-La has launched a Wednesday steak night including prime rib, appetizer, dessert and a glass of wine for $39 per person, offered 5 to 7 pm.

Margot Opens in Century City

LA’s newest rooftop dining destination has opened in Century City. Margot sits atop PLATFORM with sweeping views and serves Mediterranean cuisine.

Rustic Canyon Hosts Vegetarian Carrot Dinner

On January 8, Rustic Canyon will host a five-course vegetarian carrot focused dinner, $85 per person.

Flemings Launches Tomahawk Tuesdays

Flemings has launched a new Tomahawk Tuesday experience featuring a 35 ounce prime Tomahawk steak, two salads, sides and desserts; $120 for two.

The Arizona Biltmore Celebrates 90 Years

Need a quick getaway? Head to the Arizona Biltmore to help celebrate their 90th anniversary with special spa treatments, a nightly tequila sunset ritual, a special Presidential tea, a history tour and much more, go to www.arizonabiltmore.com for events.

Eataly and Mott 32 Open in Vegas

Related Crustacean

Heading to Sin City? Check out the brand new Eataly (in Park MGM) and the new tasty Mott 32 at Palazzo.