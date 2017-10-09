What’s Happening in Charleston: October 2017

Strawless Summer Celebration Party: The organizers of the @strawlesssummer are hosting a party to celebrate the success of the campaign on October 10 at 492. There will be complimentary beverages from Cathead Vodka, light snacks, and more. The event is free for food and beverage employees, and a $5 donation for the public to benefit the Surfrider Foundation Charleston Chapter.

Oktopurrfest: Cat- and beer-lovers will want to plan on attending Oktopurrfest on October 11 at the Pounce Cat Cafe. Tickets are $30 per person and include eight different types of fall-inspired beer, unlimited snuggles with a room full of kittens, and a souvenir Pounce tasting glass.

Meat on Goat: Craig Diehl is hosting a fundraiser on Goat Island—Meat on Goat—on October 14 from 2 to 6 p.m. The event, which benefits Butchers of America, will feature meat-centric plates, wine, beer, and live entertainment. Tickets are $175 per person.

Grower Champagne Dinner: The Ordinary is teaming up with Grassroots Wine and Terry Theise Selections to host a Grower Champagne Dinner on October 19. The dinner will showcase a rare selection of champagnes poured by the winemakers themselves. Tickets are $200 per person.

Mushroom Gathering: Grow Food Carolina will host its annual Mushroom Gathering on October 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will feature mushroom dishes by Butcher & Bee, The Lot, Edmund’s Oast, The Ordinary, The Macintosh, and more. There will be beer by local breweries. Tickets are $45 per person.

Poetry on the Patio: 492 is hosting Charlotte, North Carolina’s Queen City CLTive on October 21 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on the patio during the first Free Verse Poetry Festival. Guests can eat and drink while listening to the free event featuring spoken word and rhythms.

Jazz Brunch at Hampton Park: The Charleston Parks Conservancy is hosting a special jazz brunch on October 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests can bring chairs and blankets and for the $10 admission, can enjoy music by Asa Holgate and a free drink ticket. Local food trucks will be onsite including Brunch Holiday, The Waffle Connection, Roti Rolls, and Notes Curbside Coffees.

Tres Anos Revelry Block Party: On October 29, Revelry Brewing will celebrate their third anniversary with a Latin and taco themed block party. From noon to 6 p.m., patrons can purchase tacos by BJ Dennis, John Lewis, Shuai Wang, and more. Tickets are $10 and benefits Charleston Green Heart Project.

