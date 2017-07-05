What’s Happening in Charleston: July 2017

Events

Feline & Wine: If Champagne is your spirit animal and you are obsessed with cats, then go to Pounce Café’s first Feline & Wine tasting on Wednesday, July 12. The event is $30 and includes five different types of sparkling wine, unlimited snuggles with kittens, and a souvenir Pounce wine tasting glass.

Sorghum & Salt/Short Grain Pop-Up: Shuai Wang of Short Grain pops into Sorghum & Salt on Thursday, July 13, for a special menu featuring untraditional Japanese flavors focused on seafood and vegetable-centric small plates. Walk-ups only.

Jam on the Water Concert Series: Summer is the time to get on the water, and Charleston Harbor Tours offers a great opportunity to do so. On Friday, July 14, it will host the Grateful Dead Tribute by The Reckoning. The sunset cruise will feature seasonal selections from Sweetwater Brewing Co. along with a full wine and liquor bar. Cruises run from 7 to 9 p.m. and cost $22.

Geechee Gala: The nonprofit Preserve the Gullah is hosting a night of culture and cuisine during the Geechee Gala on Saturday, July 15 as they raise money to rejuvenate historic Mosquito Beach and build a community dock. The event starts at 6 p.m. with yoga and hand drums, followed by food available from A Taste of Gullah. There will be a photo exhibit and presentations throughout the night. The event is free to attend with a suggested donation of $25.

Craft Conundrum Anniversary Shindig: For the third anniversary, Craft Conundrum will host an all-day party on Saturday, July 15. For the shindig, it is releasing its 2017 anniversary beer — Sip Sip Pass — a hazy IPA brewed in partnership with Frothy Beard Brewing Company. They will also have limited brews on tap, and 2 Nixons will be on hand from 2 to 10 p.m. offering a special menu.

Sip & Shop at Fratello’s: Nothing beats a good shopping outing. Fratello’s Tavern in I’On will host an evening to shop with Forever Living Products on Thursday, July 20 from 5 to 7 p.m. Enjoy a complimentary signature Fab X & Tito’s signature cocktail along with happy hour specials.

Local Folks, Moving Spokes: Lowcountry Local First and Charleston Moves are starting a new collaborative series geared to connecting and celebrating local movers and shakers. The first event will feature Blue Ion and Sisal Creative who will share some insights on local creativity. The group will then pedal to Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co. located at Pacific Box & Crate for a social hour. Tickets are limited.

New Openings

Juliet: Located in the former space of Butcher & Bee next to High Wire Distilling Co., Juliet is a casual, pizza-forward Italian restaurant. They serve pastas, Italian classics, and a variety of pizzas. They are now open for lunch and dinner.

Wood & Grain: Chef Patrick Owen has opened his third restaurant in Mt. Pleasant, Wood & Grain, located near his first, Langdon’s. The concept features wood-fired pizza and a raw bar, two of Owen’s favorite things.

Have an event, product, opening or something cool to share? Please be sure to send it to angel@hometeampr.com for consideration.