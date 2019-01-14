It seems like you can’t open social media without stumbling upon a zodiac post or meme. Using the powers of the internet, your zodiac sign can now tell you everything from which “Hannah Montana” character you are to what beer you should drink. Now, it can also tell you what type of bagel you would be.

This Is What Bagel You Would Be According to the Zodiac Gallery

No matter if you're a water sign or an earth sign you're definitely some kind of bagel. We teamed with Thomas' Bagels to bring you what bagel (or controversial bagel sandwich) you would be according to your zodiac sign. You don’t actually have to map the stars — all you need to know is your birth month and date to find out.

Whether or not you accept astrology as a legitimate study of who you are, you have to admit that it’s kind of fun to know what bagel you are. Though the practice of astrology dates back to the mid-first century B.C., knowing what kind of bagel and shmear or breakfast sandwich you would be is brand new. Plus, we’ve made this way easier than a Buzzfeed quiz.

Whether you’re a fiery Aries or an adventurous Sagittarius, you’re definitely some kind of bagel. Let us tell you which one you would be according to the zodiac.