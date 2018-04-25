Wetzel’s Pretzels Is Giving Away Free Pretzels for National Pretzel Day, April 26

National Pretzel Day is April 26, and to celebrate, Wetzel’s Pretzels will be giving away free pretzels. Yes, you read that sentence correctly. The pretzel shops you know and love from malls and various outlet shopping centers will be giving away piping-hot made-from-scratch original Wetzel’s soft pretzels.

Wetzel’s will host its fourth annual “National Wetzel Day,” during which the chain will give away free pretzels at all of its over 300 locations. According to the brand, last year Wetzel’s gave away more than 40,000 free buttery soft and delicious pretzels nationwide. While you may not be able to snag a free cinnamon or a sour cream and onion pretzel, but nothing is better than a tasty original Wetzel’s anyway.

"Our pretzels are made from simple ingredients, like flour, yeast and a pinch of salt, and we think getting a free pretzel on National Pretzel Day should be equally as simple,” said Wetzel’s president, Jennifer Schuler, in a press release.

“Our team is committed to keeping the day fun and free, offering free pretzels to all our customers, no strings attached, which is why we’ve made this day our own ‘National Wetzel Day.’ If you want to celebrate National Pretzel Day, there’s no better way to do it than with Wetzel’s Pretzels.”

