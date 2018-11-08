2019 is looking cooler already, thanks to Wendy’s. Customers will be able to get free Jr. Frostys all year long with the purchase of a Frosty Key Tag. The key tags cost $2, and flashing one at any Wendy’s nationwide will get you a free Jr. Frosty with your purchase — no matter what it is.

Beginning January 1, 2019, your $2 Frosty Key Tag will get you a free frozen treat with your Wendy’s purchase, no matter how big or small. That means if you’re picking up a mess of burgers or just a late-night side of fries, your key tag will also get you a free little Frosty.

What’s extra sweet about that is that 85 percent of the price of every Frosty Key Tag sold from November 5, 2018, through January 31, 2019, will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, of which Wendy’s is a major supporter. Last year the brand raised more than $6 million for the organization, which helps find adoptive families for children in foster care.

Don’t try to go getting a car full of Jr. Frostys, however. Your key tag limits you to one per visit. You can purchase your Frosty Key Tag at participating Wendy’s restaurants and through DTFA’s website. Didn’t realize Wendy’s raised money for children? Here are 19 other things you didn’t know about Wendy’s.