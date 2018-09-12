Ready-to-eat poultry products are being pulled from store shelves after an internal investigation found potentially dangerous foreign matter lodged inside. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, Wayne Farms is recalling 438,960 pounds of frozen, fully cooked chicken products because they could contain metal fragments.

All affected items were produced on various dates from July 4, 2018, through July 17, 2018, and were shipped to distributors, restaurants, and other locations nationwide. All bear the establishment number “P-20214,” and say Wayne Farms on the label. A full list of product names, packaging information, and product codes can be found at this link.

This problem was discovered after a customer made a complaint on July 27. Wayne Farms opened an investigation and notified the Food and Safety Inspection Service of its findings on September 4. Anyone in possession of the listed items should dispose of them immediately, or return them to the store for a refund. There have been no reported illnesses or injuries in connection to this recall.