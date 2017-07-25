  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine

Want Your Lyft Driver to Stop at Taco Bell? There's a New In-App Option for That

By
All your drunk fantasies have come true
They people totally aren't hammered
Courtesy of Taco Bell

Now you don't even have to ask to stop at Taco Bell

Have you ever asked your Uber or Lyft driver to stop at a fast food restaurant on your way home? Apparently, you’re not the only one. Taco Bell has partnered with the rideshare company Lyft to create something called Taco Mode for the Lyft app.

Read More

The next time you’re on your ride home and you need a midnight taco, there could be a button for that.

“We realized that for every person who has asked their Lyft driver to make a pit stop at Taco Bell — and we've seen many — there are likely those who weren't sure if this was possible,” said Taco Bell chief marketing officer Marisa Thalberg in a release.

Find out more about 'Taco Mode.'

Related Links
Walmart Pilots Home-Delivery Service Utilizing Uber, Lyft, and DelivThis Guy Flew a Drone Through the KFC Drive-Thru to Pick Up His Meal
Tags
LA Times
Taco Bell
Lyft