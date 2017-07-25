Want Your Lyft Driver to Stop at Taco Bell? There's a New In-App Option for That

Have you ever asked your Uber or Lyft driver to stop at a fast food restaurant on your way home? Apparently, you’re not the only one. Taco Bell has partnered with the rideshare company Lyft to create something called Taco Mode for the Lyft app.

The next time you’re on your ride home and you need a midnight taco, there could be a button for that.

“We realized that for every person who has asked their Lyft driver to make a pit stop at Taco Bell — and we've seen many — there are likely those who weren't sure if this was possible,” said Taco Bell chief marketing officer Marisa Thalberg in a release.

Find out more about 'Taco Mode.'