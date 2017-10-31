Walmart Offers New Cuisine Line Featuring 40 Food Products Straight From Italy

Walmart has announced that they have released a line of authentic Italian cuisine items in partnership with the Italian Trade Agency. The notice was made via a press release on the Walmart website. The retail mogul is calling the line Sam’s Choice Italia.

Sam’s Choice Italia will feature 40 products, including boxed dinners, bagged pastas, pesto and pasta sauces, canned tomatoes, balsamic vinegar, and frozen pizzas. All of the recipes and ingredients will be determined in collaboration with Italy-based suppliers. The brand stated that they will continue to roll out new products over time.

Jack Pestello, senior vice president of private brands for Walmart U.S., explained the idea behind the new line in the press release. “Teaming up with the Italian Trade Agency is one of the many ways our Sam's Choice brand brings authentic gourmet foods to families across America at everyday low prices. We are fanatical about quality — it’s the first ingredient in everything we do.”

“Sam’s Choice Italia is just the latest example of how Walmart is continuing to improve and innovate our Private Brand offerings while staying true to quality and everyday low prices,” he continued.

The line is currently available in 3,600 stores nationwide and on Walmart.com. Walmart’s new authentic Italian line is just one of the many things we bet you didn’t know about the food at Walmart.