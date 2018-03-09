When a Waffle House employee’s kind efforts with a customer went viral, she was gifted a scholarship by a local university.

After a Facebook user’s photo of 18-year-old Evoni Williams cutting up the food on an elderly customer’s plate received over 98,000 likes and over 46,000 shares, it received the attention of the city of La Marque, Texas, and Texas Southern University.

Williams was working a shift at Waffle House when customer Adrien Charpentier told her that he was unable to cut up his meal. “He was like, 'My hands are not functioning too well.' He needed me to cut his food. And I did," Williams told KVUE. Waffle House patron Laura Wolf snapped a photo of Williams slicing the 78-year-olds food.

Williams was unaware of the photo taken of her until it started to go viral. "I didn't know the photo was taken until a couple hours later. When I saw it, it's just something I would do for anybody," Williams told told the Houston Chronicle.

The city where the Waffle House is located decided to honor Williams by declaring March 8 Evoni Williams Day. "City of La Marque is proud to have this thoughtful young woman working in our city and we'd like to acknowledge and honor her," city spokeswoman Colleen Merritt said to the Chronicle. "La Marque Mayor Bobby Hocking is passionate about our community's youth and wants to encourage her dreams of attending college."

Texas Southern University also donated a $16,000 scholarship to Williams, and KVUE reports that the university even assigned the teen a school counselor to help her enroll in the university and plan her degree.

