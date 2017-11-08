'Ugly' Fruits and Vegetables Home Delivery Service Rolls Out to More Major Cities

Imperfect, a fruits and vegetables delivery service, will be branching out to more cities in the U.S., starting with Chicago. The San Francisco-based company delivers fresh produce right to your doorstep, but the fruit and vegetables may be slightly misshapen, scarred, or different in size from what is considered “normal.”

However, the company only delivers produce that is just as high in quality and has just as long a shelf life as you would find at a grocery store. The company currently distributes produce in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Portland, and Seattle. Now they will be bringing their efforts to Chicago.

Imperfect decided to launch in Chicago because it is, as the company’s co-founder and CEO Ben Simon says, “the cultural center of the Midwest.” “We’re excited to launch in Chicago,” he told the Chicago Tribune. “It’s the next step in building a national network. Our long-term vision is to recover 1 billion pounds of produce a year.”

The company focuses on correcting food waste, and the Chicago Tribune reports that, since its founding, Imperfect has saved around 7 million pounds of produce from going to waste.