This is the most popular delivery order request in America

Delivery food has long been a part of the American lifestyle, from takeout Chinese to the best pizza chains in America. But there's no denying that during the coronavirus pandemic and throughout 2020, delivery food has become even more important. As people order more burgers, dumplings and salads to eat at home, what kind of special requests are they making?

According to Uber Eats’ 2020 Cravings Report, the No. 1 delivery request in the United States is "no onion." After all, onions make you cry, and so maybe that's why folks are foregoing them on burgers and salads and asking for them to be omitted from specialty pizzas and stir-frys.

Other popular delivery requests include extra sauce, no tomatoes, crispy, an additional side of ranch dressing, dressing on the side, extra spicy, well-done, light ice and extra ketchup. Well-done may surprise you, but a recent survey proved that is the way most Americans prefer their burgers.

Beyond onions and tomatoes, other popular ingredient omissions include no pickles, no ice and no jalapenos. However, Uber Eats reports that requests for no bacon have decreased. It's all about those guilty pleasure foods.

While people are not wanting onions or tomatoes, previously unmentioned extras they crave include extra cheese and extra honey mustard. And those extras go pretty well with the most popular foods of 2020 so far.