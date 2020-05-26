From well-done to uber rare, with ketchup or strictly just tomato — there are endless ways to enjoy the classic burger. But with options come preferences, and lots of them. A recent YouGov poll set out to find how Americans actually like their burgers, and the results are fascinating.

Chefs at the hottest places and celebrity cooks on TV may tout the “perfect burger” as pink, juicy and medium-rare but most people actually prefer their patties cooked all the way through. According to the poll, 40% of American adults prefer their burgers well-done, with only 17% preferring them medium. And only 2% like theirs cooked rare. The poll also found that women are much more likely to enjoy a well done burger than men.

As for toppings, a not surprising 74% of Americans want a slice or two of cheese, followed by ketchup, which is preferred by 65% of people. Lettuce, tomatoes and onions are big hits too, each with over 50% of the votes. Fifty-four percent of folks prefer pickles and 52% percent squirt some mustard on top.

At least one in five poll takers said they like bacon and 43% like either mayonnaise or some type of aioli, while only 23% opt for mushrooms.

Though plant-based meats and substitutes are hardly uncommon anymore, most burger lovers still choose meat. In fact, a whopping 73% of US adults still prefer meat based burgers over alternative choices. So fire up the grill and cook some classic burgers (apparently well-done) and these other classic grilled dishes.