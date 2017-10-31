This Twitter Thread About Dogs Named After Food Is So Cute We Just Want to Eat Them Up

Ana Marie Cox, founding editor of the political blog Wonkette and New York Times Magazine “Talk” interviewer started a Twitter thread of animals with food names and it is just scrumptious.

The thread started after she retweeted a photo of a sweet looking corgi at Corgi Beach Day in Southern California named Loaf.

She hashtagged the retweeted “pets named after food,” and the thread was born.

Quickly, people began submitting pictures of their sweet pets named after specific snacks, drinks, and meals posing for the camera.

People think Java is named after coffee so he half counts (he's named for the programming language) #petsnamedafterfood pic.twitter.com/y6nt1pk5en — Alli Gator 🌺🍌 (@PoliticalPup415) October 28, 2017

Some Twitter users explained the names for their pets. “Maki got her name because she was as small as a little sushi roll,” Emily Hahn explained.

@anamariecox Maki got her name because she was as small as a little sushi roll #petsnamedafterfood pic.twitter.com/3cz56Nhszk — Emily Hahn (@TexasKidDoc) October 28, 2017

“My little dumpling, Gyoza,” wrote Rick Newberger.

