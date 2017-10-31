pets
Dreamstime
This Twitter Thread About Dogs Named After Food Is So Cute We Just Want to Eat Them Up

By
Editor
This is the cutest Twitter thread ever

Ana Marie Cox, founding editor of the political blog Wonkette and New York Times Magazine “Talk” interviewer started a Twitter thread of animals with food names and it is just scrumptious.

The thread started after she retweeted a photo of a sweet looking corgi at Corgi Beach Day in Southern California named Loaf. 

She hashtagged the retweeted “pets named after food,” and the thread was born.

Quickly, people began submitting pictures of their sweet pets named after specific snacks, drinks, and meals posing for the camera.

Some Twitter users explained the names for their pets. “Maki got her name because she was as small as a little sushi roll,” Emily Hahn explained.

“My little dumpling, Gyoza,” wrote Rick Newberger.

Although it’s totally fine to name your pet after any food you want, you still need to be careful about what people-food you feed them. These are 15 foods you should never feed your pets.

Hilarious (and Humane) Halloween Costumes for Your Pets Slideshow
Cats