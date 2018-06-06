Twitter Is Losing It Over IHOP Changing to 'IHOb'

There wasn’t this much drama when Sean Combs swapped P. Diddy for Puff Daddy, but the internet has been a mess since IHOP announced that it was changing its name to “IHOb.” The artist formerly known as “International House of Pancakes” announced its decision to flip the last letter upside down via Twitter on June 4, and all heck broke loose.

“For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP. Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18. #IHOb,” the brand tweeted, using a “b” instead of “be” for maximum emphasis on the name swap.

There is currently a verified twitter account for IHOb, although it only has about 300 followers and hasn’t tweeted anything yet.

The major moniker change remains shrouded in mystery, even though IHOP tweeted a poll with various options as to what the “b” could stand for. The choices ranged from the more-than-likely “biscuits” and “bacon” to the less-than-ideal “butternut squash” and “barnacles.”

However, Twitter is furious over the name change. “IHOP is changing its name to IHOB and while people think it stands for “breakfast” I’m putting my money on BETRAYAL,” tweeted @bayahhh.

“Ain’t no one callin y’all IHOB,” responded Twitter user Cansu, keeping it super real.

@lameusername tweeted “me calling my local IHOP and complaining about IHOB” followed by a popular meme photo.

Many others followed suit expressing their anger, shock, disbelief, and sadness that beloved IHOP — sorry, IHOb — would do this to its loyal customers and go from International House of Pancakes to International House of Breakfast? Beignets? Beyoncé? Who knows, really.

The reason for the name change will drop June 11, and until then you can wait and wonder what the heck is going on by reading 10 things you didn’t know about IHOP.