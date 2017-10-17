Twitter Demanded to See the Hamburger Helper Glove's Skeleton and It Is Chilling

Twitter was ablaze after a tweet asking for help depicting the correct skeletal anatomy of Lefty, the Hamburger Helper glove mascot, went viral.

The tweet provided an image of the smiling character for reference, followed by two photos of how the tweet’s author thought that its skeletal structure might go.

The options included a large skull in the palm with femur-like bones where the fingers would ideally be, followed by a tiny human skeleton concealed in the palm of the glove, leaving the fingers boneless.

someone who is good at science please help which is the correct anatomy of hamburger helper pic.twitter.com/TRW1Ah8lod — BOOma Thurman (@soongrowtired) October 14, 2017

Naturally, the internet was horrified and intrigued by the thought of the happy-go-lucky mascot’s bones. Many people submitted their own ideas.

He's actually an invertebrate made mostly of very low density fluid and air sacs, kinda like a cephalopod or jellyfish in air, not water. — Wesley Barton 🐙 (@Wesley_Barton) October 15, 2017

Bit tired, my paint skills are a bit off tonight. pic.twitter.com/dzc8f7IEgU — Scitters (@scitters) October 15, 2017

Hamburger Helper’s account (verified under the username “Helper”) appeared none too pleased with the all the speculation regarding what might be hiding under its large gloved exterior.

I cannot be defined by your so-called human standards — Helper (@helper) October 16, 2017

“I cannot be defined by your so-called human standards,” the account responded. However, Twitter persisted until the account relented and finally released an official X-ray of its insides. The results were chilling.

"If I must," the defeated Helper posted, accompanied by an image of the four-armed skeleton that apparently resides inside its body. The brand has been around since 1971, a time when the internet did not exist and people could not ask these pressing questions.