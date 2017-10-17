Twitter Demanded to See the Hamburger Helper Glove's Skeleton and It Is Chilling

Twitter was ablaze after a tweet asking for help depicting the correct skeletal anatomy of Lefty, the Hamburger Helper glove mascot, went viral.
The tweet provided an image of the smiling character for reference, followed by two photos of how the tweet’s author thought that its skeletal structure might go.
The options included a large skull in the palm with femur-like bones where the fingers would ideally be, followed by a tiny human skeleton concealed in the palm of the glove, leaving the fingers boneless.
Naturally, the internet was horrified and intrigued by the thought of the happy-go-lucky mascot’s bones. Many people submitted their own ideas.
Hamburger Helper’s account (verified under the username “Helper”) appeared none too pleased with the all the speculation regarding what might be hiding under its large gloved exterior.
“I cannot be defined by your so-called human standards,” the account responded. However, Twitter persisted until the account relented and finally released an official X-ray of its insides. The results were chilling.
“If I must,” the defeated Helper posted, accompanied by an image of the four-armed skeleton that apparently resides inside its body. The brand has been around since 1971, a time when the internet did not exist and people could not ask these pressing questions. If you grew up in the ‘70s, you will definitely remember these foods and perhaps feel the need to ask your own new and inventive questions about American classics!
But don’t panic at the nutrition label; these sugars are okay
Guy Fieri brought a barbecue and a crew to feed evacuees and volunteers in California