Twitter Is Deeply Confused About This Vintage Prune and Donut Recipe

Twitter user and political scientist Paul Fairie discovered a vintage recipe for a prune and cream cheese doughnut salad and shared it with Twitter.

“If this can be a salad, you can be anything,” he tweeted with the newspaper clipping.

The supportive message of “you can be anything” was somewhat overshadowed by the recipe’s name, ingredients, and instructions. Twitter users were deeply confused as to how on Earth this recipe was created and how it constitutes in any way a salad.

If this can be a salad, you can be anything. pic.twitter.com/K4KHNn1ZIm — Paul Fairie (@paulisci) October 11, 2017

Here's my recipe for "ice and whisky salad" - take a glass, fill with whisky. add ice to taste. — Metatone (@Metatone2) October 12, 2017

I think you need to use a lettuce leaf as a coaster for it to count as salad. — Roger McCarthy (@RF_McCarthy) October 12, 2017

The salad — made with four doughnuts, four prunes, four lettuce leaves and 1/4 pound of cream cheese — is supposed to feed four. During the salad construction, however, the instructions implore the maker of the salad to assemble it as if it were a sandwich. Twitter was understandably puzzled.

it's a sandlad — Beth Ethier (@missdeutsch) October 12, 2017

Wouldn't it be tidier to just put the prune in the hole? — Larry Koch (@lkoch99) October 12, 2017

One Twitter user even assembled the dish for the internet.

Guess some can be anything then pic.twitter.com/YhfCgbKE9Z — Eddie P (@EddieP646) October 12, 2017

