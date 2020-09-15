2020 may feel like it’s gone on for eons, but it’s actually been just six months since the coronavirus pandemic spread to the United States, causing people across the country to quarantine. During this time, people cooked more, ordered more takeout and spent more time online. Throughout the pandemic, there have been a ton of food trends that have come and gone, and Twitter has kept track of them all.

On Sept. 15, the social media site released its Twitter from Home Report, documenting the most-tweeted about foods in America during the last six months. And like the most popular recipes during coronavirus quarantine, chicken won out as the most-tweeted about dish.

While chicken may seem boring, the food item that got people talking online was actually pretty hot. McDonald’s announcement that it would be rolling out spicy chicken McNuggets in September catapulted to the No. 1 spot.

What was No. 2? It should come as no surprise that the answer is bread as everyone was baking bread and sharing it on social media a few months ago.

The third most-Tweeted about food topic was cake. And, no, we’re not talking about boxed cake mixes you turned into other desserts and shared online. It’s actually the trend of “Everything is cake,” in which people shared photos and videos of cutting into hyper-realistic cakes that looked like hands, fruit, cups and other objects. Thus, a meme was born.

In general, comfort food ruled Twitter over the last six months. Other foods that cracked the top 10 most-tweeted about topics include cookies, cheese, chocolate and potato. If these trends leave you feeling inspired, consider whipping up the most searched-for dessert in your state during the coronavirus pandemic.