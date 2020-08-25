McDonald's Chicken McNuggets Are Getting a Spicy Upgrade

If one of your favorite childhood snacks was a box of Chicken McNuggets from McDonald’s, then you’ll love this menu upgrade. For a limited time at all nationwide participating McDonald’s locations, Spicy Chicken McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce will be available starting on Sept. 16.

Fast Food Copycat Recipes for Chipotle, Taco Bell and More

This is the first flavor innovation to the chicken McNuggets since they launched in 1983. Since then, they’ve become one of the most famous fast food items of all time and some may even think of the small but mighty nuggets as having a fast food cult following.

The breading on the new spicy nuggets is a tempura coating made with cayenne and chili peppers, and the new hot sauce is a blend of crushed red pepper, spicy chilis and garlic. This sauce is the first new dipping sauce since 2017 and is sure to break a sweat for hot sauce lovers.

It’s hard to order McDonald’s without getting something sweet for dessert, so treat yourself to another new menu item — the Chips Ahoy! McFlurry. This McFlurry will also be available starting Sept. 16 for a limited time. The dessert is made up of creamy vanilla soft serve, caramel topping and Chips Ahoy! bits blended throughout. Though a lot of people have been cooking at home during the pandemic to save money, new menu items like this prove why McDonald's ranks among America's favorite fast food spots.