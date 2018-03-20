Trader Joe’s has recalled some Trader Joe’s Chocolate Chip Cookies due to an unlisted allergen in the product’s ingredients. Some chocolate chip cookies sold in East Coast Trader Joe’s locations may have been packed with Trader Joe’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies. Peanuts are a potentially life-threatening allergen for many.

Trader Joe’s put out an alert on March 16 warning customers about the potential health threat. “We have been alerted by our supplier of Trader Joe's Chocolate Chip Cookies (Barcode#: 0068 0752) — sold only in our CT, DE, MA, ME, MD, NH, NJ, NY, PA, RI, Northern VA, VT, and Washington D.C. stores — that product with lot code 2060 and date codes SELL BY 031218 through 031818 may have been packed with Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies,” they wrote. “And therefore may contain peanuts, which are not listed in the ingredients.”



Trader Joe's

So far no allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported by the supermarket chain, and they specified that all potentially affected cookies have been removed from stores and “destroyed.” Trader Joe’s is also urging people with peanut allergies to discard the product, or to return it to Trader Joe’s stores for a full refund.

Worried about shopping at Trader Joe’s now? These are 18 things you should never buy at TJ’s.