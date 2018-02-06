Although Trader Joe’s new deep-dish chocolate chip cookie is listed as “family-sized,” there are no laws prohibiting you from inhaling the whole thing on your own.

The 16-ounce, chocolate chip-studded deep dish skillet cookie masterpiece is now available in the freezer aisle at your local Trader Joe’s market for $3.99.

The dessert is made with TJ’s original cookie dough, and can be heated up in the microwave (for convenience and impatient eaters) or baked in the oven for maximum gooiness. Their website recommends adding scoops of vanilla ice cream or whipped cream and enjoying with a glass of ice cold milk. However, it may taste extra delicious when paired with a glass of red wine.

Yes, the website lists the new item as being big enough to serve 10, but if you’ve ever shared a skillet cookie with a few friends, you know that fewer people to share with equals more cookie for you. Are you a total cookie monster? Check out our 50 best cookie recipes, here.