'This Is Us' Just Made Crock-Pot Owners Freak Out

If you’re a fan of This Is Us, last night’s episode probably made you sprint to your kitchen to ensure that your Crock-Pot wasn’t plugged in and shooting off sparks. The NBC show has given us many hints over the past two seasons as to what caused the death of Jack (played by Milo Ventimiglia), and the anxiety-inducing January 23 episode gave us the biggest clue of all.

The Pearson family’s defective Crock-Pot (given to them by their neighbor George with a warning about its faulty switch) is most likely to blame for Jack’s death. After cleaning up the dinner mess and heading to bed, Jack sets dish rags next to the Crock-Pot. The machine then roars to life on its own, shooting sparks and causing the rags to catch fire and quickly spread flames.

Yes, viewers were emotional, but maybe not for the reason This Is Us producers were hoping.

“Me looking at our crockpot,” tweeted @NY2Pgh with a GIF giving major scared side-eye.

“I get married in less than 2 months and suddenly I feel the need to remove the crockpot from the registry. WE. DONT. NEED. IT,” wrote Lauren Luna.

“To do list: Call dad Hug dogs Cancel all super bowl plans, today and forevermore Unplug all outlets Buy Kleenex in bulk Throw away crock pot,” listed Alexandra Fernandez.

“We’re all done with cooking in a #crockpot now, huh?” accurately guessed @LikeAFineWino

But This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman stood up for functioning Crock-Pots everywhere. “Taking a moment to remind everyone that it was a 20 year old fictional crockpot with an already funky switch? Let's not just lump all those lovely hardworking crockpots together,” he tweeted, taking a stand.

We’re sure the Crock-Pot PR team is working hard to put out this er…fire (too soon?). The Daily Meal reached out to the brand for a comment and is still waiting on a response. Good thing we have these 10 easy and delicious Crock-Pot dinners to think about in the meantime.