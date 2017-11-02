These Food Brands Went Back to the ‘80s for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 2

Stranger Things tries to do the ‘80s as much justice as possible, even when it comes to the snacks. The show, whose second season is set in 1984 in Hawkins, Indiana, had many of the food brands they depicted travel back to their original ‘80s packaging to give viewers (or at least the ones who remember) a heavy dose of nostalgia.

The wildly successful series reportedly carried out the throwback for creative reasons and not under the influence of any sponsorship. According to Adweek, “a Netflix spokesperson told Adweek that no brands paid for integrations in Season 2, and none of its marketing partnerships extended into production.”

Of course, Eleven’s precious Eggo waffles made another appearance in season two, but this time viewers got to see how different (or possibly how similar) a few more of their favorite snack food brands looked over 30 years ago. Of course, if you grew up in the '80s you'll definitely remember these....

Cheetos

The bright orange bag of cheese puffs is almost unrecognizable in the hands of Keith, the arcade manager. If you look closely you can read “Cheetos” in blue lettering, but otherwise the bag hardly looks anything like the Chester Cheetah-emblazoned packaging of today.

Eggo

Kellog’s Eggo returned to the show, and for those who may have noticed last season, the packaging has not changed much since the decade of Steve Harrington hairdos.

KFC

Nancy, Steve, and Barb’s parents enjoy a meal of Kentucky Fried Chicken in one scene where the slogan “finger lickin’ good” is referenced. Similar to Eggo’s, much of KFC’s packaging has not changed.

Mrs. Butterworth’s

The shapely Mrs. Butterworth appears in a few scenes. It appears that she has kept her figure and font!

Oreo

Although we do not see actual Oreos being consumed, we see an original 1980s ad for Oreo cookies on TV. The ad says “They’re perfect for dunking!” — instead of the current catch phrase, “America’s favorite cookie” — while showing a cookie fuzzily being dipped into a glass of milk. Of course, it's a little more tame than any of these 8 completely ridiculous restaurant commericals from the 1980s.

3 Musketeers

Perhaps the biggest change in branding is the 3 Musketeers bar. Although we now see the candy in stores wrapped in silver packaging, we see Dustin holding a bar wrapped in white with red and blue stripes on the corners.

Though Dustin is the only member of his Reagan-era crew who seems to appreciate the 3 Musketeers — “No one likes 3 Musketeers,” opines one friend — the nougat bar was actually one of the most popular candies of a different long-ago decade: the 1930s.