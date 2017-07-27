There’s a Bottle of Sriracha Onboard the International Space Station

Space nerds around the world rejoiced a few days ago, when it was announced that Google Street View had found its way into the International Space Station. You can travel through each of the 15 connected modules that compose the station, carefully examining everything you glide past. It’s a great way to kill some time, and while doing our own exploring we (of course) got hung up on a food stash, which is located in Node 3 (Tranquility). You can see it for yourself here, but here’s what we were able to make out onboard:



Google

Three Jerks Memphis Brand BBQ Recipe Beef JerkyJelly BeansFrench’s Yellow MustardHeinz KetchupFritos Bean DipInglehoffer Sweet Hot MustardBonne Maman MadeleinesA Taste of Thai Sweet Chili Sauce

Astronauts: They crave bold flavors, just like us!

Google has also been thoughtful enough to provide descriptions of a lot of the things that you pass along the way; For what it’s worth, the items are velcroed onto the galley table, which is big enough for six astronauts and was designed by high school students. And what looks like a metal suitcase next to the table is a microwave/forced air convection oven that serves as a food warmer.