What to Expect at Citi’s Taste of Tennis, Coming to New York on August 23

Walk-around tastings are always a good time, and one of the best ones you’ll encounter in New York City is Taste of Tennis. This year’s 19th annual event, which will be held at Cipriani 42nd Street on Thursday, August 23, has a stellar lineup of participating chefs, and as an added bonus some renowned tennis stars will be on hand as well.

Chefs that will participate this year include Nicole Gajadhar (Saxon & Parole), Mina Newman (Sen Sakana), Jorge Espinoza (Scarpetta), Bill Peet (Tavern on the Green), Roxanne Spruance (Kingsley), and Andy Xu (DaDong). Masaharu Morimoto is leading the culinary roster and doing a live cooking demonstration; you can find a full list of all participating chefs here. Tennis stars on hand will include Venus Williams, Sloane Stephens, Sam Querrey, Caroline Garcia, and Bob and Mike Bryan.

If you have a sweet tooth and don’t want the party to stop, you can also attend Citi Taste of Tennis After Dark from 9 to 11 p.m., where desserts and drinks will be served.

Tickets can be purchased here; main event tickets cost $300 per person, and After Dark costs $150.