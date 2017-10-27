Taco Bell Is Testing a Spicy Burrito Filled With Pop Rocks

Taco Bell’s test kitchen is working harder than a one-eyed cat watching two mouse holes. This month, the Tex-Mex giant gave us Kit Kat-stuffed “quesadillas,” and now, for a limited-time only, the chain is testing another innovative item: the Firecracker Burrito.

According to Brand Eating, Taco Bell’s Firecracker Burrito gets its name from sweet and spicy “cayenne popping crystals” that come in a pouch on the side. The burrito itself is made of ground beef, nacho cheese, seasoned rice, spicy sauce, sour cream, and crunchy tortilla strips wrapped in a red flour tortilla. The popping candies are meant to be sprinkled on top as you eat.

A post shared by Costa Spyrou (@outhereflourishing) on Aug 9, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

This move comes after the product proved successful at multiple testing sites in Irvine, California, where Taco Bell is headquartered. The Firecracker Burrito is currently being sold for a limited-time at restaurants in Toledo, Ohio.

For $2.49, customers can purchase a “Popping Spicy” or “Popping Cheesy” version. The cheesy option comes without the spicy sauce. It’s also being offered in a $5 Box with a Doritos Locos Taco, Crunchy Taco, and medium fountain drink.

A post shared by Melissa Maiocchi (@maiocchimel) on Aug 17, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

The Firecracker Burrito is expected to sell through mid-November. If tests prove successful the second time around, it might end up on the regular menu. If not, it could be sent to the fast food graveyard — just like these discontinued items we miss the most.