Taco Bell Is Testing a Spicy Burrito Filled With Pop Rocks

Taco Bell’s test kitchen is working harder than a one-eyed cat watching two mouse holes. This month, the Tex-Mex giant gave us Kit Kat-stuffed “quesadillas,” and now, for a limited-time only, the chain is testing another innovative item: the Firecracker Burrito.
According to Brand Eating, Taco Bell’s Firecracker Burrito gets its name from sweet and spicy “cayenne popping crystals” that come in a pouch on the side. The burrito itself is made of ground beef, nacho cheese, seasoned rice, spicy sauce, sour cream, and crunchy tortilla strips wrapped in a red flour tortilla. The popping candies are meant to be sprinkled on top as you eat.
This move comes after the product proved successful at multiple testing sites in Irvine, California, where Taco Bell is headquartered. The Firecracker Burrito is currently being sold for a limited-time at restaurants in Toledo, Ohio.
For $2.49, customers can purchase a “Popping Spicy” or “Popping Cheesy” version. The cheesy option comes without the spicy sauce. It’s also being offered in a $5 Box with a Doritos Locos Taco, Crunchy Taco, and medium fountain drink.
The Firecracker Burrito is expected to sell through mid-November. If tests prove successful the second time around, it might end up on the regular menu. If not, it could be sent to the fast food graveyard — just like these discontinued items we miss the most.
