SchulteProductions / istockphoto.com
Taco Bell Is Testing a ‘Quesadilla’ Made With Kit Kats

Break me off a piece of that Kit Kat Chocolodilla

Forget bacon and chicken. Soon, fans may start seeing a dessert-like Taco Bell quesadilla on menus nationwide. According to a company spokesperson, the California-based chain is testing a Kit Kat “Chocoladilla” at select locations around Wisconsin. The crêpe-like delight ditches cheese for melty Kit Kat pieces enveloped by a grilled tortilla.

According to Brand Eating, Taco Bell is also testing a new vanilla iced coffee in the same area, and both items are currently selling for $1 apiece. At some locations, another variant of the unorthodox snack is being offered with Twix instead of Kit Kats.

Though the Chocoladilla is new in America, it’s actually already available in several countries abroad. Last year around this time, a Kit Kat “Chocadilla” was released in the U.K. But that’s no surprise — the candy bar itself was originally a British confection. Find all this and more in the 5 things you didn’t know about Kit Kat bars.

