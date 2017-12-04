Taco Bell Is Testing ‘California Burritos’ Made With French Fries

Taco Bell has started testing out a burrito inspired by a California tradition in one lucky location. Taco Bell customers in Charleston, West Virginia, are currently the only location in the country able to sample the “California Loaded Fries Burrito” from the Mexican-style fast food chain.

The burrito, which as the name suggests is loaded with French fries, is based on the San Diego (and LA) tradition of the “Cali Burrito” — aka a burrito with meat, cheese, salsa, guacamole and fries. The Taco Bell version swaps out shredded cheese for nacho cheese and sour cream and has beef as the mandatory meat of choice but remains otherwise unchanged.



Edelman/Taco Bell

Taco Bell’s California burrito is actually one of three “Loaded Fries Burritos” that the brand is testing. Alongside the California option, customers can choose from the “Chipotle,” which swaps guac for chipotle sauce, and the “Supreme,” which has the meat, nacho cheese, sour cream, and fries but with neither of the sauce or guacamole options.

West Virginians are getting a taste of the California lifestyle for just $1.99, but it won’t last long. Test markets are reported to close in late December. Although it’s modeled after a burrito from California, the perceived healthiest state in America, it may not be one of the healthiest items on the Taco Bell menu.