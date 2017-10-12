Taco Bell’s Collaboration With Forever 21 Is in Good Taste

Taco Bell collaborated on a clothing line with Forever 21, and the result is tastefully kitschy everyday street wear with a Taco Bell twist. As of Wednesday, October 11, Forever21.com and select Forever 21 stores nationwide and will carry designs from the tasty collaboration at prices that are equally as satisfying as a Crunchwrap Supreme.

Daniel J. Edelman, Inc FTP Site

Daniel J. Edelman, Inc FTP Site

Daniel J. Edelman, Inc FTP Site

Daniel J. Edelman, Inc FTP Site

The merchandise features many hoodies and pullovers with our favorite Bell logo, an ‘80s-influenced anorak emblazed with the words “Taco Bell” down the sleeves, fun graphic tees decorated with little cartoon burritos and hot sauces, crop tops, plus adorable body suits that say things like “fire!” and “hot!” so you can be your own packet of Taco Bell taco sauce.

Prices ranging from $12.90 to $29.90 and sizes go up to Plus.

Daniel J. Edelman, Inc FTP Site

The collaboration kicked off with a fashion show in downtown Los Angeles, where models of all sizes served major face and body down the runway to the beat of recognizable pop hits.

There were free tacos, burritos, and Twisted Freezes for guests as well as a performance by Cheat Codes.

Those in attendance also had first access to the clothing line and scooped up many fresh looks from the racks of clothing. Think dressing in your favorite fast food brand’s clothing line is devoted? These people got Taco Bell and other fast food tattoos.