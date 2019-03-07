Jeremy Taylor survived five freezing days in the snow along with his dog, Ally, with nothing to eat but Taco Bell sauce packets. Now the Mexican-style fast food chain is giving him free food for a year.

According to Fox News, the Oregon man’s SUV got stuck in the snow and he was unable to walk to safety, so he stayed where he was and waited to be rescued. All he had in his car were three Taco Bell sauce packets, and he lived on them for five days.

Oregon Live reports that his harrowing story went viral after Taylor wrote on Facebook, “Taco Bell fire sauce saves lives!” Taco Bell responded by sending him a bunch of goodies, including a year’s supply of Taco Bell.

“We’re very glad Jeremy and Ally are OK,” Taco Bell told The Daily Meal in a statement. “We know our sauce packets are amazing, but this takes it to a whole new level. We’re in touch with Jeremy and have sent him a well-deserved care package, a year’s supply of Taco Bell, and of course, all the sauce packets that come with it.”

ADDITIONAL DETAILS RELEASED At approximatley 2:16pm on March 01, a snowmobile rider contacted Deschutes County 911 to... Posted by Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Oregon on Saturday, March 2, 2019

The Deschutes County Sheriff offices posted on Facebook that when Taylor and his dog were found, they were “in good condition, but hungry after being stuck in the snow for five days.” Even though they were surrounded by all that fresh powder, we bet they were probably pretty thirsty too. At least he seems like he knew the signs of dehydration and how to hydrate fast.