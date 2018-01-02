T. Marzetti Recalls Frozen Biscuits for Listeria Concern

T. Marzetti is voluntarily recalling all “Best By” dates of 23 different types of frozen biscuits after finding that they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes — an organism known to cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women, and even death among young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

The affected biscuit products — which are frozen, not ready-to-eat — were distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

The following 12- and 20-count products are included in this recall: Southern Home Old Fashioned Buttermilk Style Biscuits; Marshall's and Shur Fine Old Fashioned Southern Style Biscuits; Shur Fine Old Fashioned Buttermilk Biscuits; Valu Time, Food Club, SE Grocers, Lowes Foods, Laura Lynn, and Southern Home Southern Style Biscuits; Valu Time Buttermilk Style Biscuits; Food Lion Homestyle Buttermilk Biscuits; Food Club, SE Grocers, Piggly Wiggly, Lowes Foods, Premium Pick 5, Morning Fresh Farms, Laura Lynn, and Southern Home Buttermilk Biscuits; and Piggly Wiggly Homestyle Biscuits.

According to Food Safety News, Marshall’s Old Fashioned Southern Style Biscuits have also been pulled from shelves in California.

Each of these items is frozen. If cooked, listeria risk may be reduced, but not eliminated. No illnesses have been reported to date, but people who may have purchased these products are urged to throw them away. Customers can also return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.

