First Museum of Candy to Open in Former NYC Nightclub Limelight

Sugar Factory, the crazy candy restaurant and café that serves sweet creations and enormous sugar-filled beverages, plans on opening three “Museums of Candy” in the next few years, with the premiere location in New York City. According to the New York Post, the first Candy Museum will open in the former Limelight Club (which was converted from a church) at Sixth Avenue and West 20th Street in Chelsea.

It has been reported by various outlets that the Manhattan museum, which will educate visitors on the evolution of the candy industry from the early 1900s to modern times and will offer candy and dessert tastings, will be joined by a café, restaurant, and dessert-only food hall adjacent to the space. A Los Angeles museum and another in an undisclosed third location are in the works.

Sugar Factory founder Charissa Davidovici thinks beginning the series of three museums in New York, especially in the converted church space, is a sweet idea. “There are very few free-standing structures in New York City of this size. Surprisingly enough, this unique location has the right amount of twists, curves and levels to convert our wild and crazy ideas. It’s an iconic location, well known to New Yorkers,” she told the Post.

According to the paper, the café will seat 75 and will feature more than a dozen dessert and candy making stations. The adjacent restaurant will seat 150, and will sell all of Sugar Factory’s signature dishes served in their 25 locations worldwide. The food hall and market place will sell bakeware, pastry-making and decorating tools, and candy molds.

Guests will be able to dine at the restaurant or café even without paying the $15 to $25 admission for the museum. Think a candy museum is pretty cool? Check out the best museum in every state!