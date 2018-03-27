Starbucks Is Adding Lots of Vegan Items to Its Menu

Starbucks recently had its annual shareholder’s meeting and made a lot of announcements about changes to come. Along with more cold drinks and a new lunch menu, Starbucks will be rolling out more vegan and plant-based options.

During a question-and-answer portion of the meeting, a representative from a vegan group asked when Starbucks might be introducing more vegan food options. Rosalind Brewer, the company’s chief operating officer, responded by saying that more plant-based options will be part of Starbucks’ food innovation efforts. "We do have a line that we would love to share with our customers later this year. So, it's in our plans,” Refinery29 reports her as saying.

The Daily Meal has reached out to Starbucks for a comment on this matter.

As for cold beverages, Brewer mentioned that they will be the focus of 2018 and that the chain hopes to expand their nitro cold brew to all locations, as well as a “next generation” nitro and more Starbucks Refreshers flavors. There will also be a heavy focus on lunch menu items.

Once Starbucks rolls out its new vegan menu items, every American city will be a little more vegan-friendly.