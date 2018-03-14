Star Chefs Help Raise $850,000 for New York’s Citymeals on Wheels

On March 11, 2018, guests joined Citymeals on Wheels Board co-president and James Beard Award-winning chef Daniel Boulud and some of the most celebrated female chefs from around the world for the 21st Annual Sunday Supper at Restaurant Daniel. The annual fundraiser collected over $850,000 in just a few hours, and 100% of the proceeds will go directly towards preparing and delivering 115,175 meals to New York’s City’s homebound elderly.

According to the organization, NYC is home to more than 1.4 million people above the age of 60, 1 in 10 of who faces hunger. More than 60% of Citymeals recipients are over age 80, 57% of them live alone, and 33% are struggling below the poverty level. Since its founding in 1981, Citymeals on Wheels has provided a lifeline of nutrition and companionship to the city’s elderly most in need, delivering 56 million meals and counting in its 37 years of operation.

“One of the main reasons this annual event continues to be so successful is Daniel’s dedication and enthusiasm for the cause,” remarked Citymeals executive director Beth Shapiro. “Year after year he gathers together unique teams of the most talented chefs and puts on an unforgettable night, and we are so grateful.”

This year’s all-female lineup of guest chefs included Clare Smyth (Core by Clare Smyth, London); Daniela Soto-Innes (Cosme, New York City); Laëtitia Rouabah (Benoit, New York City); Melissa J. Rodriguez (Del Posto, New York City); Stephanie Izard (Girl & The Goat, Chicago); and Suzanne Goin (Lucques, Los Angeles), as well as pastry chef Ghaya Oliveira (Restaurant Daniel).

First-time participant Izard was touched by the opportunity to build community in a number of ways, as she explained, “I haven’t spent time with many of the women I’m cooking with here today and I love getting that opportunity to build a community of chefs around the country and around the world. It’s really rewarding to get to lend your help to those in need by doing something you do every day while meeting new people and establishing new relationships.”