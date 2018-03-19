Disturbing Video Shows Spiders Crawling Out of High Schooler's Cafeteria Breakfast

A student at an Oklahoma high school got more than he bargained for when he peeled his food service banana. An NBC affiliate in Tulsa reports that Muskogee High School sophomore Gatlan Morris was peeling a banana Tuesday, March 13 when he found it crawling with arachnids. His classmate, Kristen Oliver, captured the horrifying scene on camera and uploaded it to Snapchat.

“I was freaked out. I thought it was really gross,” Morris told KJRH-TV. “I looked over around my tray and I seen, like, a group of spiders and I looked in my cereal and they were in my cereal. So I’ve digested spiders.”

When the infestation was brought to a cafeteria worker’s attention, it is alleged that she only offered the student another tray, which he refused on the presumption that there were more bugs in the food supply.

In response to the incident, food service director Kim Hall told KJRH, "The young man that received the banana took it to the cafeteria manager and she apologized to him, several times, for the problem. This was an isolated incident. It's produce. Unfortunately, I have no control over Mother Nature."

The Daily Meal has reached out to Muskogee High School for further comment.

This isn’t the first time spiders have made produce their home. In 2015, a woman claimed she spotted a black widow crawling out from grapes she purchased at Walmart, and in 2016, an extremely deadly Brazilian spider was found in a package of bananas at a Lidl supermarket in Germany.

