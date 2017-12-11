oreo
Courtesy of Oreo
Spicy Hot Cinnamon Oreos and Cherry Cola Oreos Are Coming in 2018

By
Editor
A bunch of new Oreos are hitting shelves in the new year

Oreo has announced the return of seasonal favorites in addition to the debut of new flavors. On January 1, 2018, the brand will release limited-edition Chocolate Hazelnut Oreos and Spicy Hot Cinnamon Oreos. In months following, fans can expect the rerelease of Marshmallow Peeps Oreos and Pop Rocks Firework Oreos.

more crazy oreo creations

The company has also shared that in May, store shelves will be stocked with new Cherry Cola and Kettle Corn Oreos, and Pina Colada Oreo Thins. Each “deliciously creative” flavor was crowd-sourced from public submissions.

Throughout the new year, Oreo says it will continue to explore more “unexpected” cookie and candy bar flavors. Junk food Instagrammer @thejunkfoodaisle speculates the brand will soon release Rocky Road Trip, Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie, and Pistachio Oreos, although Oreo says they have no comment on these products at this time.

oreos

Courtesy of Oreo


If all goes swimmingly, 2018 is looking to be a good year for desserts. For more innovative drool-worthy creations, here are the world’s freakiest milkshakes.

The Craziest Oreo Flavors Ever
